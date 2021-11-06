Tk 8cr RCC drain work begins in M’singh



Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurating the construction work of five kilometre RCC drain in the city on Thursday. photo: observer

Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu has inaugurated the construction work of the drain from Makarjani Canal in Akua Moralpara area to Akua Canal via Habun Dealer Junction.

The construction of the drain is expected to be completed by November, 2022. When the work is completed, the water blockage of wards no. 27 and 28 will largely be resolved.

During the inauguration, MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu said, "Honourable Prime Minister has provided various projects for the development of Mymensingh City. She has recently given a project worth Tk 1,575 crore for the development of the city. The first work from this project is inaugurated on Thursday. We are very grateful to the Prime Minister."

The mayor hopes that the development activities that have already been undertaken will lead to rapid changes in the road and drainage infrastructure of the newly included wards.

He said, "Although our pace has been somewhat hampered due to coronavirus pandemic, it is possible to achieve the desired development quickly with our efforts and cooperation of all. We are committed to building a planned and modern Mymensingh."

The mayor instructed all authorities concerned to make the development work sustainable at that time. He said misuse of people's money would not be tolerated in any way.

