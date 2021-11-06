‘Dream library’ opens at Kaliganj



Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, as chief guest, opened Kaliganj Upazila Central Library recently. photo: observer

The library has been set up in old Sonali Bank crossing in the upazila. It was opened by local MP Meher Afroz Chumki as chief guest, also woman affairs secretary of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Awami League. The dream library is called Central Library of Kaliganj Upazila.

The inaugural function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC-Gazipur) S.M Tarikjul Islam.

The address of welcome was delivered by Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and President of Library Management Committee Md Shibli Sadik.

Among others, Kaliganj Upazila Chairman Md Moazzem Hossain, Kaliganj Municipality Mayor S.M Rabin Hossain, Kaliganj Upazila General Secretary H.M. Abu Bakar Chowdhury, Bahadursadi Union Chairman Shahabuddin Ahmed, Member Secretary of Library Management Committee and Head Teacher (Acting) of RRN Pilot Government High School AKM Nurul Islam Al Mosharaf Ibne Kadir were present at the inauguration.

Speakers said, the light of knowledge will spread among locals through the library, and it will help increase the rate of literature in the upazila.

Before opening the library, the chief guest unveiled plaque of the library. She also planted two saplings of forest tree.

Later an attractive cultural event of singing and dancing was held in Shaheed Moyezuddin Muktamancha on the library premises. It was rendered by local cultural activists.

Heads of different government offices in the upazila, teachers and students of different education institutions, local journalists, politicians and people of different professions were present at the function.

















