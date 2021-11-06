Covid-19: Five more people die, 16 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 5: Five more people died of and 16 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Three more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi and one from Naogaon districts.

Some 39 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of seven more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,017 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said a total of 1,675 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,190 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with six new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, two more people died of and nine more have been infected with the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Two more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chuadanga districts.

Some 42 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of nine more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in four districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,010 in the division.









