Kali Puja celebrated in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 5: Hindu community people celebrated Kali Puja and Dipabali in the district on Thursday night.

The celebration festival was arranged in Kamalpur Village in Bajitpur Upazila of the district. Kali Puja was celebrated in different mandaps in the district.

Numerous people from different communities and professions gathered in well decorated colourful temples. Political leaders, government officials and local elites were also present. Dipabali was celebrated in various mandaps in the town.















