Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Kali Puja celebrated in Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 5: Hindu community people celebrated Kali Puja and Dipabali in the district on Thursday night.
The celebration festival was arranged in Kamalpur Village in Bajitpur Upazila of the district. Kali Puja was celebrated in different mandaps in the district.
Numerous people from different communities and professions gathered in well decorated colourful temples. Political leaders, government officials and local elites were also present. Dipabali was celebrated in various mandaps in the town.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 8cr RCC drain work begins in M’singh
‘Dream library’ opens at Kaliganj
Free blood group testing campaign was held on Ratandi Taltali High School
Covid-19: Five more people die, 16 more infected in Rajshahi
Kali Puja celebrated in Kishoreganj
37 detained on different charges in seven districts
Jum cultivation affected at Dighinala for climate change
15 nabbed with drugs in five dists


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft