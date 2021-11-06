37 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 37 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Tangail, Noakhali, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Jhenidah, in four days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested 19 people in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday night on charge of gambling.

The arrested are: Abdul Baten, Golzar Hossain, Shahjahan Mia, Farhad Hossain, Faruq Hossain, Dulal Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Dabirul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Shadat Hossain, Abdur Rashid Sarker, Buddhinath Hanshda, Belal Hossain, Bacchu Mia, Bharat Mardy, Rana, Noyon Hossain, Badiuzzaman and Mehedi Hasan.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Abdul Baten in Kalyanpur Village under Binail Union at night, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

Police also seized playing cards and Tk 20,735 in cash from the possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Birampur PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Police arrested two men along with local weapons in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested persons are Nisat Hossain, 20, son of Babul Hossain, a resident of Pashchim Kanthali Rajdhani Para area, and Morsalin, 20, son of Mostafa Ali of Uttar Deshibai Binyabari Bazar area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information that some people trying to create a chaos at Binyabari Bazar under Kanthali Union, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there in the evening, and arrested the duo along with local weapon.

A case under the Arms Act was filed against them with Jaldhaka PS in this connection.

TANGAIL: Karnaphuli Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd chairman Jasim Uddin and his wife Lucky Akter have been arrested from the district on charge of swindling crores of money from customers.

Jasim Uddin and Lucky Akter, secretary of the organisation, were arrested at around 1pm on Wednesday, said Senior Assistant Director of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 Sajedul Islam.

Arms, drugs, fake currencies and two costly cars were seized from their possessions.

Sajedul Islam said the couple went into hiding after swindling crores of money from customers. On information, a team of the elite force arrested them.

Earlier on October 25, 10 officials and employees including Managing Director Shakil Ahmed of Karnaphuli Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd, were arrested.

NOAKHALI: Six Rohingya people, who fled Bhasanchar, have been arrested in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested persons are Hasina Begum, 35, Almar Jahan, 30, Rozina Akhter, 19, Saiful Islam, 12, Md Yasin, 3, and Md Aziz, 1. All of them are residents of Cluster No. 76 at Bhasanchar Ashrayan Kendra.

They were heading to Cox's Bazar and Chattogram after fleeing from Bhasanchar at noon.

Sensing the matter, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard arrested them from Mohammadpur Union in Hatiya Upazila.

The arrested were, later, handed over to police.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that the Rohingyas were sent back to the Bhasanchar Camp on Thursday morning through coast guard members.

CHATTOGRAM: Police have arrested the owner of 'Maryam Villa' in connection with Tuesday's fire incident at a building in North Kattoli area in the city that left a woman dead and five others of a family injured.

Akbar Shah PS OC Jahir Hossain said that they nabbed Momtaj Miah during a raid in the Kattoli area on Tuesday night.

"He will be produced in a court later in the day, and we'll seek his remand for custodial interrogation," the OC added.

Earlier that day, Jamal Sheikh, a member of the victim's family, lodged a complaint with the PS against two persons Momtaj and Bakhtiyar, the in-charge of the building.

At early hours of Tuesday, six of the family members sustained burn injuries as the fire broke out at the 'Maryam Villa'.

Police claimed that a leak in the building's gas line triggered an explosion, leading to the fire.

Injured Sajeda Begum, 49, succumbed to her injuries at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital at night.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Six people have been arrested on different charges in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in two days.

Police arrested four listed drug dealers who were absconding in separate cases in the upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Ashraful Islam, 28, Mohammad Nirab, 20, Ferdous Hasan alias Limon, 20, and Mohammad Shahin, 20.

Gafargaon PS OC Farooq Ahmed said they were absconding in separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act.

However, police arrested arrested them at night after conducting drives in Sholhasia and Raghaichoti areas under Gafargaon Municipality.

The arrested were, later, produced before the court on Wednesday, the OC added.

Earlier, two youths were arrested by police in Gafargaon Upazila of the district under Digital Security Act (DSA).

The arrestees are Mohammad Jisan Mia, 32, son of Shahid Fakir of Bagbari Village at Langair Union in the upazila and Nazmul Fakir, 28, son of late Helal Uddin of the same area.

According to police sources, the arrestees used fake IDs to defame Langair Union Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob on Facebook. After getting allegation from the chairman, Pagla PS identified the fake IDs through information technology. Later a raid was made on Monday night to arrest the duo.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the matter. The arrestees have been handed over to court on Tuesday morning.

JHENIDAH: Members of RAB detained a former local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) along with firearms in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The detained person is Rafiqul Islam Hillol, a resident of Bhutiargati Village in the upazila. He was the former general secretary of Jhenidah Municipality unit of BCL.

RAB-6 Company Commander Major Shariful Ahsan said on information that a group of drug traders are gathering at Bayratola Bazar, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there at around 11pm and detained Hillol along with arms and bullets.













