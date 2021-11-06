Jum cultivation affected at Dighinala for climate change



A tribal woman cutting Jum at a field in Dighinala Upazila. photo: observer

Under the traditional farming system, paddy, fruit species and vegetables have been cultivated on hill tops in the upazila. But this year's cultivation has been affected by climate change. Jumia growers said, the cropping has been hit by inadequate rainfall.

In Dighinala Upazila, the tribal families living on hills are dependent on the Jum cultivation. This year they are in fear of possible food crisis because of production fall.

Every year their harvesting of Jum paddy begins in religious celebration. But this year there is no harvesting celebration among them as the yielding has not been good.

Along with paddy, ginger, turmeric, maize, sweet bottle gourd, ridge gourd, marufa (Burmese apple), sesame and banana have also been cultivated in different areas of the upazila. Already harvesting of Jum paddy has begun.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, due to natural environmental causes, crop-yielding has been affected.

Jum cultivators Gunati Tripura, Mandakini Tripura and Kaladhan Chakma of Milon Karbari said, their lives are dependent on Jum cultivation. Like previous years, under scorching sun, they cultivated crops including vegetables and spices along with paddy this year too. But due to lack of rainfall, the yielding has not been good.

Food crisis fear is prevailing among all Jumia families, they added.

Ex-union member Haten Tripura said, living does no longer run on the traditional cropping system; In Jum system, crops no longer grow well like before.

"Due to lack of good yielding, we have to pass days in starvation and half-starvation," he further said.

But the government has no attention at the Jumia families, he added, demanding training for tribal people to cultivate crops in modern system.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Oankar Biswas said, this year's Jum cultivation has been made on about 350 hectares on the hills; due to climate change impact and lack of rain crops including paddy did not yield good.

In the last year, he added, about 1,500 tonnes of paddy were found from the same land.

Due to the rice blast disease caused by unfavourable weather, this year's production target will come down by half, he maintained.











