Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:53 PM
Home Countryside

15 nabbed with drugs in five dists

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Our Correspondents

A total of 15 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Bogura, Joypurhat, Laxmipur, Cox's Bazar and Brahmanbaria, in five days.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with hemp and yaba tablets from Nandigram Upazila of the district early Friday.
The arrested person is Faruq Hossain, 29, son of late Abdul Bariq, a resident of Muradpur Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Khairul Islam conducted a drive in Muradpur area at around 3am and arrested Faruq.
The law enforcers also recovered 50 yaba tablets and 100 grams of hemp from his possession during the drive.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram Police Station (PS), the arrested was produced before the court on Friday noon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained nine suspected drug traders in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The detained persons are Hanif Molla, 27, Mobarak Hosain, 40, Ferdous sheikh, 32, Moktar Hosain, 40, Abdul Halim, 39, Bikash Hazda, 37, Tamim Hosain,29, Rubel Hossain, 25, and Sanowar Hosain, 55.
RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander Additional Superintendent of Police Md Jahidul Islam said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shanty Nagar area of the district town at around 11pm and detained them red-handed while they were taking drugs.
RAB members also seized drug related materials from their possessions.
Later, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection, the official added.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 30 bottles of local liquor from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The arrested person is Abdul Khaleque, son of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Andarchar Village in Sadar Upazila of Noakhali.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Charkadira area at night and arrested him along with the liquor.
Abdul Khaleque was a listed drug dealer and has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Tuesday.
Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Mosleh Uddin confirmed the matter.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 1.6 kg of hemp in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The arrested person is Abdul Khaleque, 34, son of Siddique Ahmed, a resident of Natunpara Village under Taitang Union in the upazila.
Pekua PS OC (Investigation) Kanan Sarker said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Abdul Khaleque at around 10pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.
Legal action has been taken against him in this connection, the OC added.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested three men along with 104kg of hemp in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.
The arrested persons are Md Moazzem, 24, son of late Chan Mia of Boishamora Madhyapara Village under Shahbajpur Union in Sarail Upazila, and Md A Rahman, 33, son late A Alim of Abdullahpur Dakshinpara Village under Satgaon Union in Bojoynagar Upazila of the district; and Md Zahidul hasan, 20, son of late Yakub Ali of Mohanpur Konabari Village under Dharmagarh Union in Madhabpur Union of Habiganj.
Assistant Director of District DNC Belayet Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Khatihata Bus Stand area at dawn, and arrested the trio along with the hemp from a truck.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Bijoynagar PS in this connection, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

