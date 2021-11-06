Teen fruit farming get success at Patnitala



One of the seven teen trees planted at Talha Agro Farm in the upazila. photo: observer

Seven teen trees have been planted in Talha Agro Farm in the upazila.

The fruit is fully juicy, sweet and tasty to eat. It is nutritious too. It grows well in desert. Now it has been suited with the soil of Bangladesh as well.

Founder of the farm Zakir Hossain (Milon) said, in the end of Janurary this year he brought saplings of teen fruit from Gazipur in Dhaka to farm these on an experiment basis. But he was confused about its yielding.

Later he planted the saplings in his farm in a controlled temperature. Within three months, fruits started appearing, and in a span of six months, fruits became ripe. Now smile is on his face.

Grower Milon said, "I will start producing plants and buds to expand the garden. I will sell these also in local markets."

There are other fruits in his garden like mango, papaya, jackfruit, apple, cardamon and malta.

The present market demand of the fruit is high, and the price is fair too. Th fruit is selling at Tk 800 to 1,000 per kg. Ripe teen fruit looks red and yellowish. He is planning to cultivate it commercially on one bigha in the next year.

One Abdul Aziz coming from Nazipur Poura Town said he has been amused to see teen fruit. He has expresed his interest to cultivate it firstly on 20 decimals of land.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Akbar Hossain said, the teen fruit project has been undertaken experimentally. It is not yet cultivated commecially in any area of the upazila.

"I have inspected the garden and gave advice. It is almost free of any disease," he added.

The teen farm is visited by people from different areas every day. Visitors are also showing their farming interest.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Prokash Chandra Sarkar said, "Arabian Culster fig is new to Bangladesh's people. At preset it is farmed on test basis. If the result is good then it will be expanded."











