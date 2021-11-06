Four ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Three women and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Rajshahi, in five days.

BARISHAL: A schoolgirl and two housewives have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in different areas of the district in five days.

A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the city on Wednesday night.

Deceased Rabeya Akter, 14, was a sixth grader at ARS School in Sagrdi area in the city.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabeya hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's family members said a boy in the area used to tease Rabeya for the last couple of days.

She might have committed suicide due to eve teasing, the family members added.

On the other hand, a housewife reportedly committed suicide by hange=ing herself in Sagardi area in the city on October 30.

Deceased Jasmine, 22, was the wife of Manik Hawlader, a resident of Sagardi area.

Local sources said Jasmine hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

She might have committed suicide following a family feud.

Earlier on October 29, another housewife killed herself in the district.

Deceased Khadiza Begum was a resident of Sikerpur area.

Local sources said she drank poison in the house following a family feud.

Soon after drinking poison, she died.

Being informed, police visited the scene and recovered her body.

RAJSHAHI: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Beauty Khatun, 20, was the daughter of Saidur Rahman, a resident of Haridagachhi Village under Kesharhat Municipality in the upazila. She was honours first year student at the Department of Psychology in Mohanpur Government College.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Beauty Khatun lived in her maternal uncle's house in Saipara Medical Mor area under Bakshimail Union in the upazila for education purpose.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Later, her aunty Sharifa Begum spotted her hanging body on Thursday morning.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy following their request.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the scene.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Mohanpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

The deceased's maternal uncle Habibur Rahman said Beauty had been suffering from various diseases for long.

She might have committed suicide as she could not bear the pain anymore, he added.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Mohanpur PS Md Tauhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.







