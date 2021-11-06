Video
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:53 PM
Home Countryside

Noakhali residents demand to stop harassment in birth registration

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Nov 5: Inhabitants of Companiganj Upazila in the district have been facing troubles while registering births through online.
Birth certificates are not being got on time even paying several times more than the government's fixed fee, they alleged.
The information service centres at the union parishads in the upazila are not following the government instructions in collecting the fixed fee.
Information service centres are collecting a registration fee of Tk 25-50 to Tk 300-1,200, our local correspondent finds the scenario while investigating the clients' complaints.
The inhabitants demanded to stop harassment in birth registration.


