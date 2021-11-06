Video
Seven killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondents

Seven people have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Narail, Gazipur and Mymensingh, in two days.
NARAIL: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sultan Biswas, aged about 80, a resident of Bolorampur Village under Maijpara Union in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Sultan Biswas was standing in front of his house in Bolorampur area in the morning.
At that time, a Narail-bound speedy motorcycle hit him after losing its control over the steering, leaving him seriously injured.
Injured Sultan was rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.   
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Three passers-by were killed after a pickup van veered off the road and hit them in Sreepur Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Majid Johnny, 32, a resident of Paikpara Village in Alamdanga Upazila of Chuadanga District; Tofazzal Hossain, 35, of Deulpara Village under Pagla Police Station (PS) in Mymensingh; and Ibrahim Habib, 32, of  Fatehpur Village in Paikgachha Upazila of Khulna.
They all were hawkers who used to sell prayer mats and beads at Sreepur on the streets for livelihood.
Local sources said the deceased were waiting for a bus on a pavement at MC Bazar on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 2am. Suddenly, a Dhaka-bound chicken-laden pickup van ran over them after its driver lost control over the steering, which left them severely injured.
The injured, later, succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital.
However, police seized the pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mawna Highway PS Md Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident as a road-roller rammed into a battery run auto-rickshaw in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Kofil Uddin, 45, Amiruddin, 55, and Nayeb Ali, 75, residents of Sreepur Upazila in Gazipur District.
Deceased Kofil Uddin's relative Sumon said the roller hit auto-rickshaw at around 1:15pm when he along with other people was going to Pagla area, which left Nayeb dead on the spot and eight others seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.
Kafiluddin succumbed to his injuries at the health complex while Amiruddin died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
However, police seized the roller and the auto-rickshaw from the scene.
Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.


