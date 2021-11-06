Shortage of employees hampers healthcare at RMCH



Shortage of fourth class employees results littering of medical waste at RMCH. photo: observer

In several phases, the RMCH has been promoted to 1,200-bed from 530-bed. But the manpower has not been enhanced.

Compared to beds, double patients are now being admitted into the hospital everyday. Hospital authorities are in disarray with increasing patients.

Removing medical waste and other cleansing activities are going on in slow pace due to crisis of fourth class manpower.

Now cleansing work is being done by daily basis labourers.

The importance of fourth class employees is after physicians and nurses. According to the bed accounts, the hospital requires at least 1,000 fourth class employees. There are 434 ones in paper. But the real number is 219.

The hospital was established during Mughal regime in Laxmipur area of Rajshahi. Later on September 13 in 2006, it was promoted to 1,000 beds from 530 beds. It was again promoted to 1,250 beds on December 9 in 2013.

Normally, on an average 2,200 to 2,500 patients are admitted into the hospital everyday.

Most of these patients are from Rajshahi and its adjoining districts, including Ishwari, Pabna, Sirajganj, Natore, Joypurhat, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj.

RMCH has been playing an important role in sample testing of corona patients other than treating general patients. Everyday, at least 6,500 patients are taking treatment in the hospital's 57 wards, operation theatre, emergency and outdoor. Of these, at least 2,500 patients taking admission into different wards. Each patient is accompanied by at least two relatives.

RMCH's Director Brigadier General Dr. Shamim Yasdani said, in proportion of beds in the hospital there is manpower shortage, mostly of fourth class ones.

Crises of physicians and nurses can be addressed by hiring from other hospitals, if necessary, he further said, adding, but in the case of fourth class employees, it is not possible.

Now 106 labourers are hired, on daily basis, from outside to carry out cleansing work, and they are being paid from the cleaning fund, he maintained.

According to him, at least 1,200 fourth class employees are needed in RMCH.















