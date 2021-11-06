Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Shortage of employees hampers healthcare at RMCH

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Our Correspondent

Shortage of fourth class employees results littering of medical waste at RMCH. photo: observer

Shortage of fourth class employees results littering of medical waste at RMCH. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Nov 5: Healthcare is hampered in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) due to shortage of fourth class employees.
In several phases, the RMCH has been promoted to 1,200-bed from 530-bed. But the manpower has not been enhanced.
Compared to beds, double patients are now being admitted into the hospital everyday. Hospital authorities are in disarray with increasing patients.
Removing medical waste and other cleansing activities are going on in slow pace due to crisis of fourth class manpower.
Now cleansing work is being done by daily basis labourers.
The importance of fourth class employees is after physicians and nurses. According to the bed accounts, the hospital requires at least 1,000 fourth class employees. There are 434 ones in paper. But the real number is 219.
The hospital was established during Mughal regime in Laxmipur area of Rajshahi. Later on September 13 in 2006, it was promoted to 1,000 beds from 530 beds. It was again promoted to 1,250 beds on December 9 in 2013.
 Normally, on an average 2,200 to 2,500 patients are admitted into the hospital everyday.
Most of these patients are from Rajshahi and its adjoining districts, including Ishwari, Pabna, Sirajganj, Natore, Joypurhat, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj.
RMCH has been playing an important role in sample testing of corona patients other than treating general patients. Everyday, at least 6,500 patients are taking treatment in the hospital's 57 wards, operation theatre, emergency and outdoor. Of these, at least 2,500 patients taking admission into different wards. Each patient is accompanied by at least two relatives.
RMCH's Director Brigadier General Dr. Shamim Yasdani said, in proportion of beds in the hospital there is manpower shortage, mostly of fourth class ones.
Crises of physicians and nurses can be addressed by hiring from other hospitals, if necessary, he further said, adding, but in the case of fourth class employees, it is not possible.
Now 106 labourers are hired, on daily basis, from outside to carry out cleansing work, and they are being paid from the cleaning fund, he maintained.
According to him, at least 1,200 fourth class employees are needed in RMCH.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 8cr RCC drain work begins in M’singh
‘Dream library’ opens at Kaliganj
Free blood group testing campaign was held on Ratandi Taltali High School
Covid-19: Five more people die, 16 more infected in Rajshahi
Kali Puja celebrated in Kishoreganj
37 detained on different charges in seven districts
Jum cultivation affected at Dighinala for climate change
15 nabbed with drugs in five dists


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft