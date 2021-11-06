Food adulteration and health risks

Dear Sir

Food adulteration increases health risks. Cancer, kidney and liver diseases are on the rise. People are dying prematurely due to constant consumption of contaminated food. As a result, the country's economy is being harmed due to the lack of working people. Extensive misuse of pesticides in crops and excessive use of fertilizers are contaminating food.



Mixing chemicals, such as carbide, ethephon, pesticides and fabric dyes etc caused serious health complexities. Hormones and antibiotics are being mixed in food. As a result, toxic chemicals are found in almost all foods and beverages. According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, nearly three times as many people died in 2020 from kidney complications in the country in 2019. In Bangladesh, 2 lakh 77 thousand people die of heart disease every year, of which trans fat is responsible for 4.41 per cent. One of the causes of such diseases and deaths is the presence of toxic chemicals in food and drink.



In order to keep the food free from all kinds of harmful chemicals including pesticides from the field to the consumer, all the food and drink should be tested and the results should be made public. Anti-adulteration campaign must be intensified.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID