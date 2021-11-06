Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Food adulteration and health risks

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

Dear Sir
Food adulteration increases health risks. Cancer, kidney and liver diseases are on the rise. People are dying prematurely due to constant consumption of contaminated food. As a result, the country's economy is being harmed due to the lack of working people. Extensive misuse of pesticides in crops and excessive use of fertilizers are contaminating food.

Mixing chemicals, such as carbide, ethephon, pesticides and fabric dyes etc caused serious health complexities. Hormones and antibiotics are being mixed in food. As a result, toxic chemicals are found in almost all foods and beverages. According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, nearly three times as many people died in 2020 from kidney complications in the country in 2019. In Bangladesh, 2 lakh 77 thousand people die of heart disease every year, of which trans fat is responsible for 4.41 per cent. One of the causes of such diseases and deaths is the presence of toxic chemicals in food and drink.

In order to keep the food free from all kinds of harmful chemicals including pesticides from the field to the consumer, all the food and drink should be tested and the results should be made public. Anti-adulteration campaign must be intensified.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food adulteration and health risks
It’s time to ban fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Necessity of speed breakers
Climate change is a health crisis that requires a global response


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft