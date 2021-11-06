

Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26



World leaders, environmental experts, and campaigners convened, and the UK government is eager to work on four primary goals to generate momentum and encourage action to adapt to and build resilience to climate change consequences.



It's only been a few months since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its sixth assessment report, which projected various scenarios to reveal where the world stands right now in terms of meeting its targets for reducing the rate of global warming, as well as what it means in terms of global warming's impact.



Caused by climate change, the intensity and frequency of extreme precipitation, including the severity of droughts and heat waves will be unmanageable. Some climate change effects, such as melting ice sheets, rising seas, animal extinction, and acidic oceans will be irreversible. The IPCC assessment report's results are significantly more pessimistic than previously thought.



Climate change, an acute reality for our time, poses fundamental threats across all links of survivability of the human race on this earth. Low-income countries are small emitters of greenhouse gases, suffering the brunt of climate change's repercussions yet being the least responsible. Adaptation, not mitigation, is the top focus for these countries.



Coming to Bangladesh, a unique land for geo- socio-economic factors i.e low lying, populated, poverty-stricken marginal community, etc., ranked the seventh most vulnerable country to inevitable climate change shocks. To begin with, Climate Adaptation is a key component of Goal 2 at COP 26. Adaptation is a process of adjusting to observed, recognized, and/or expected climate change and its effects. The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process is a strategic process established in 2010 under the Cancun Adaptation Framework (CAF), aiming at the objective of strengthening action on adaptation in developing countries.



In Durban, the guidelines for the NAP process were agreed that focuses on mid-term and long-term actions. Despite being an extremely vulnerable country to climate change, Bangladesh has been acknowledged for being a pioneer in climate change adaptation by numerous international organizations. Throughout Bangladesh, it has shown seriousness about climate change ratios and mainstreamed climate change issues through the development of policy documents. Bangladesh already marked a crystal jubilee for the preparation of National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA) but has failed to arrange adequate funds from global sources to implement the priority projects identified by NAPA.



On the other hand, in 2008 (updated in 2009), Bangladesh established and reviewed its Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) as well as the NAPA. Bangladesh already favors the implementation of the BCCSAP country-led action plan, and Bangladesh is already on the way to the preparation of its NAP. Mentioning that Bangladesh ratified all accords and agreements of UNFCCC and actively participated in the decision-making Conference of the Parties (COP) and trying to engage its institutions and citizens involved in planning all future climate change adaptation activities.



Hence, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bangladesh (MoEFCC) in support of UNDP has implemented the NAP process with financial assistance from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).



Therefore, based on the prior experience of implementing existing and new climate change adaptation plans and strategies a holistic 'National Adaptation Plan' for Bangladesh is required for a long-term basis to ensure that adaptation plan reflect the realities of society and addresses the needs of policy-makers and planners to promote integrated approaches to build a climate resilient nation.



However, it's important to remember that the Covid-19 pandemic has put even more strain on countries that are already vulnerable to climate change. The epidemic is thought to have exacerbated inequality within and between countries. As a result, these countries will have a tough time recuperating from the pandemic's effects and improving their economies without more financial resources.



Rich countries agreed to provide $100 billion per year in climate finance to vulnerable countries by 2020 at the Copenhagen summit twelve years ago, but they have failed to do so. LDCs require sufficient and reliable climate financing to battle and adapt to changing climates. The United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 26) provides a solid foundation for future negotiations.



Though several developed countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, have pledged to increase their contributions to climate finance, Bangladesh's access to the climate fund is limited because a large portion of the fund is in the form of loans and non-concessional instruments. As a result, climate finance is a crucial topic for discussion at COP 26, and Bangladesh should emphasize the importance of appropriate and predictable climate financing (with a 50:50 split of monies towards adaptation and mitigation), as well as streamlined access to the GCF process.



The NAP has already received international funding and is anticipated to gain additional technical assistance from the international community in order to build an approach to NAP participation that includes all vulnerable persons. At COP 26, Bangladesh could potentially seek financing from the GCF or other international financial sources to conduct local adaptation priority projects.



Finally, as head of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina represents 48 climate-vulnerable countries and may emphasize the importance of adequate climate finance to the international community. They did, however, demand that the worst contributors to climate change pay US$ 500 billion over the next five years, from 2020 to 2024, in order to halt the phenomena. Moreover, on behalf of the CVF, Bangladesh is pursuing to establish a Climate Emergency Pact.



So, heading into COP 26, Glasgow will be unable to contribute significantly to multilateral cooperation and the 'build back better' agenda unless it initiates a more substantial climate justice to make future COPs better in ways other than simply flying in delegates to meet minimum requirements.



We anticipate that the meeting will bring together world leaders to launch a global initiative to find solutions to some of the most difficult aspects of climate change, which will necessitate long-term green investment from wealthier nations in order to adapt.

The writer is a climate activist, Research and Advocacy Associate in Network on Climate Change in Bangladesh (NCC'B)



















