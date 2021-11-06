Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents



Matiur Rahman



Accidents in which innumerable people are regularly injured and killed on the roads and highways of Bangladesh every day can no longer be termed as accidents. These are accidents caused by mismanagement or negligence. Death due to negligence can also be considered as death due to negligence. Therefore, it is important to consider this issue seriously and take appropriate action in this regard.



Road accidents have become a casual occurrence in the country. There is no day when someone is not dying in a road accident and is getting paralyzed. The number of accidental deaths, injuries and paralysis continue to rise. This seems to have become another epidemic. The statistics of various domestic and foreign organizations show that more people died in a road accident than by coronavirus in the country during the last one and half a year. Despite taking various initiatives at the government and private level, road accidents are not going to be stopped at all. Statistics of various organizations show that, fifteen to twenty thousand people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year. In reality, this number may be even higher.



Due to death and injures caused by road accidents smiles on the faces of thousands of people are getting gloomy every year. Because, regardless of the statistics and financial loss, do we measure the pain of the parents, siblings, relatives or any family member of a person who dies in a road accident? Can we pay the price of grief of a mother over the death of a child? It is not possible to pay the price in any way.



Everyday research, discussion, criticism, meetings and seminars are being held in the country and abroad on the causes of road accidents, remedies, and amount of damage and doable. Television channels are broadcasting reports and columns are being published in the newspapers. Road safety laws have been enacted officially; various steps have been taken including the policy. But we don't know if there is any policy on what kind of vehicles will be useful or operational in our country.



As a result, different types of public transport have been introduced in our country which does not fall under any advanced transport system. From the shallow engine, Nasimon, Karimon, Bhatvati, motorized rickshaws, vans, auto-rickshaws to CNG, easybikes, Laguna and so we see on the road which is not the sustainable and efficient modes of transport at all. These are the worst type of transportation.



Similarly, rickshaws are not an effective vehicle now a day. In a civilized and developed country, one person is dragging another person for a living which is ugly and indecent to look at. Once it may have been needed but now it is time to build an alternative transport. Due to rickshaws, Dhaka city has become a city of traffic congestion. Similarly, it is time to impose more restrictions on the purchase of private cars.



We know that many people argue in favour of all these modes of transport, that it plays a significant role in the movement of a large portion of the rural and urban population from one place to another. Many also think that these vehicles are environmentally friendly. After all, the introduction of these vehicles has created employment for many people. As a result, it is playing a role in the overall development of the country. But a majority of the population think that the number of road accidents has multiplied due to these transports. Many times these vehicles do not follow any rules and regulations, causing traffic jams.



As a result, the suffering of ordinary people also increases. Most of the drivers of these transports are not trained. As a result, they are ignorant of the rules and regulations of the traffic and due to non-compliance with the rules and regulations, they get into accidents and cause accidents for other vehicles. Many say the employment in these vehicles is substandard. The government should ensure decent employment for them.



However, no matter how many arguments are made for or against them, these vehicles are not sustainable vehicles. These transports have created a chaotic environment on the roads. In our country on the same road, at the same time buses, trucks, Lorries, minibuses, microbuses, covered vans, ambulances, CNG, auto-rickshaws, three-wheelers with shallow engines Nasimon, Karimon, Bhatvati, rickshaws, motorcycles, tractors, easy bikes and so on run together. In addition to transporting people and goods, rods, cement, sand, cattle, bamboo, timber and public transport vehicles also run at the same time. In a civilized and developed country, this scene cannot be seen. Therefore, it seems that it is time to pay attention to restoring order on roads and highways.



Bangladesh is going to be a developing country soon and is moving forward to become a developed country by 2041. But looking at our country's public transport system, it seems that we are still in that primitive state. Therefore, it seems difficult to build a public transport system like the developed countries by the stipulated time i.e. by 2041. If it is not possible to ensure an improved transport system for all by this time all development will fade.



It is said that improved transport and communication system is essential for the development of the socio-economic condition of a country. Improved transport and communication system is a prerequisite for socio-economic progress. That is, economic development and improved transport and communication systems are inextricably linked. Also, the improved transportation system carries the identity of civilization.



So we have to start planning and working now with a suitable transportation system of a developed country. In particular, it seems that the time has come to pay special attention to the development of the public transport system. It is hoped that the authorities will take effective steps in this regard as soon as possible with the help of experts in the field. Otherwise, it will not be possible to reduce negligence deaths and disabilities by road accidents.



It will not be possible to stop the cries and wailing of any parent, brother-sister, and relative. If it is not possible to stop road accidents and build an improved transport system, the dream of becoming a developed country will remain illusory. Thus, the prevention of road accidents and the development of improved transportation systems have become the demand of the time.

Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka































