Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:52 PM
Home Editorial

Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan - a leading light for CVF countries

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

With the COP 26 summit delivering a spree of new hopes and promises, it is also time to focus on how Bangladesh is playing its due role in coping with climate change. And as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina represents the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a group of 48 countries, we feel it is essential to remind our CVF member countries how Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP) can best serve as an effective tool, in terms of climate change adaptation and mitigation programmes.

According to the Climate Change Vulnerability Index, Bangladesh is the 7th most affected country in the world due to the adverse impacts of climate change. Moreover, it is the 33rd most vulnerable country and 25th least ready country, meaning that while it is highly vulnerable, it is not ready to prevent or reduce higher and unprecedented climate change effects.

However, what needs a clear understanding for our CVF member friends as well as our readership is that, in Bangladesh the Mujib Climate Plan did not replace any existing plan, but aims to supplement and accelerate their implementation. The plan needs not to create any operational institution to ensure its implementation, but will expedite the Bangladesh NDC of Paris climate goals to cut emissions.

Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh currently contributes approximately 0.3 tonne of annual carbon emission (0.36% of the global carbon emissions), while developed nations about 20 tonnes. In addition, The Mujib plan is a strategy of 5 themes that explores the possibilities and potentials of socio-economic development, climate resilience and green opportunities. It aims to farm out the funding needs from international, regional and private sources, to contribute to the domestic economy.   

In all its actuality, MCPP is a roadmap to effectively deal with climate change not only in Bangladesh, but also in any one of the CVF countries. The Bangladesh government has already proposed a series of five recommendations to CVF countries in this regard, now it is up to how the countries respond. We are confident that this plan will show how to deal minutely with the impacts of climate change to other CVF member countries - but only if other member countries extend their cooperation - only then will we be able to collectively deal with increasing adverse impacts of climate change.

In conclusion, The Mujib Climate Plan will be the first of CVF plans, with a strategic investment framework to mobilize financing, especially through international cooperation for implementing renewable energy and climate resilience initiatives. Thus, it is a visionary plan to expedite the actions towards achieving the Paris climate goals, explore the possibilities of new pathways for socio-economic development, achieve climate resilience to minimize human casualties and damages from natural disasters; and create more green opportunities to achieve national targets by 2030 and vision 2041.



