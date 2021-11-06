Video
City News

QS Ranking

NSU tops among country's pvt univs

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

North South University (NSU) has topped among all private universities of Bangladesh in 'QS World University Rankings - Asia 2022. NSU achieved this success for the third consecutive year in a row.
North South University (NSU) organized a View Exchange Meeting with media to celebrate NSU's this glorious performance in 'QS World University Rankings - Asia 2022' on Thursday at NSU campus.
Vice-Chancellor, NSU, Prof. Atiqul Islam mentioned that, "NSU is the only university in Bangladesh that has made such a significant improvement. It ascended 135 spots in just 3 years and has established its position as the leader in higher education in Bangladesh. NSU looks forward to breaking inside of 200 soonest on our way to the top 100 in Asia".
In addition, North South University has been ranked in latest 'QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022', officially unveiled on 23 September 2021. Consequently, as the only Private University in Bangladesh to secure a spot in this list of Top 500 global institutions, NSU secured a rank of 301-500 on the list.
NSU continues to make significant strides towards their goal of being in The Top 1000 University in the World.
Besides Prof. Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. M. Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Journalists, Reporters and Representatives of Different Print, Electronic Media, Radio, Online Media, News Agencies, Deans, Directors, Chairmen of Different Departments, Faculties, Officials of NSU were present in the View Exchange Meeting.



