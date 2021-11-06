Diarrhea outbreak afflicts 160 people in Jhenaidah

JHENAIDAH, Nov 5: As many as 160 people have been admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital hospitalised after being afflicted with diarrhea in past two days, hospital sources said on Friday.

Of them, 110 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The worst affected areas are Hamdoh, Kanchanpur and Mollapara of the district.

Authorities are struggling to prove hospital beds as the number of patients has witnessed a sudden jump, the sources added.

Jewel of Alhera Para in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila said three members of his family have been taken to hospital with diarrhea. Sonali, a resident of Khandakar Para, her daughter has also been down with the water-borne disease, followed by her husband.

Residential Medical Officer of Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital Dr Tapas Kumar said the affected are mostly elderly people.

He said shortage of doctors and nurses are hampering treatment of patients. -UNB















