Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:51 PM
Adopted strategies will expand, diversify renewable energy use: Nasrul

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Friday said adopted strategies would expedite use of clean and renewable energy alongside its expansion and diversification.
"In Bangladesh, adopted strategies would expand renewable energy by playing an effective role to diversify the use of clean energy," said while addressing COP26 Energy Transition Council (COP26 ETC) Ministerial Event in Glasgow, according to a message received on Friday.
Nasrul said that the advanced technology, research and financial coordination are needed to ensure massive expansion of renewable energy, adding, "Increase capacity must be required through working together." He said that Bangladesh wants to work together with the Energy Transition Council and all concerned for expansion of clean energy.
"The installed capacity of country's lone hydropower plant established in early 1960's is 230MW. Due to flat terrain, prospect of utility scale is limited here. Dialogue is underway with neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan for hydropower potentiality," the state minister said. He said that Bangladesh has moved away from implementing 10 coal-based power plant projects worth of approximately $10 billion investment, adding, "This is a milestone step towards our journey to green and clean energy. However, evidently, such step has cost us this huge amount of investment opportunity."
Nasrul urged the COP26 ETC for facilitating investment in power sector with a view to counterbalancing the investment deficiency in Bangladesh.    -BSS


