Nat’l Cooperatives Day today

The 50th National Cooperatives Day will be observed in the country today under the auspices of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

The theme of day this year is 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives'.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages greeting all co-operators on the eve of the day.

President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said that the cooperatives are playing important roles in women empowerment, including rural poverty alleviation, new employment generation, marketing the commodities and ensuring fair price of the goods.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had recognized the cooperatives as one of the best weapons for the development, said the President.

He (Bangabandhu) had also dreamt of a pro-people cooperatives movement for improving the fate of the poor and under-privileged people, Abdul Hamid added.

The President urged all people to be more active and sincere to make the cooperatives activities more vibrant, active and time-befitting in order to turn Bangladesh into a prosperous nation.

Highlighting different aspects of the cooperatives, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, in her message, that the cooperatives are playing important roles in the socio-economic development of the country. -BSS









