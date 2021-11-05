846 die, 1,057 hurt in road mishaps in two months

Road Safety Foundation on Thursday said that at least 846 people were killed and 1,057 were injured in 708 road accidents in the country in September and October this year. Among the deceased, 121 were women and 92 were children.

According to the Foundation's press release, 348 people died in 307 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 41.13 percent of the total deaths. As many as 194 pedestrians and 91 drivers and their assistants were killed in accidents during this period.

According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw the maximum number of road accidents while Rangpur division witnessed minimum number of accidents. A total of

201 people were killed in 178 accidents in Dhaka and 55 were killed in 46 accidents in Mymensingh. Road Safety Foundation identified 10 main reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, speeding, unskilled drivers, slow-moving transport on highways, reckless motorcycle driving and weak traffic management.

