Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

846 die, 1,057 hurt in road mishaps in two months

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Road Safety Foundation on Thursday said that at least 846 people were killed and 1,057 were injured in 708 road accidents in the country in September and October this year. Among the deceased, 121 were women and 92 were children.
According to the Foundation's press release, 348 people died in 307 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 41.13 percent of the total deaths. As many as 194 pedestrians and 91 drivers and their assistants were killed in accidents during this period.
According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw the maximum number of road accidents while Rangpur division witnessed minimum number of accidents. A total of
201 people were killed in 178 accidents in Dhaka and 55 were killed in 46 accidents in Mymensingh. Road Safety Foundation identified 10 main reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, speeding, unskilled drivers, slow-moving transport on highways, reckless motorcycle driving and weak traffic management.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
846 die, 1,057 hurt in road mishaps in two months
Schoolchildren join a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Tigers bow out of T20 WC with crushing defeat
Policy support vital for renewable energy development: Experts 
More than 40 countries pledge to quit coal
Global emissions set to return to pre-Covid levels
Media report untrue, say Law Minister, Home boss 
4 killed, 30 injured in poll clash in Narsingdi


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft