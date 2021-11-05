Tigers bow out of T20 WC with crushing defeat

Bangladesh put up yet another disastrous performance before bowing out the Twenty20 World Cup as they were thrashed by a ruthless Australia by eight wickets in their last game of the Super 12 on Thursday at Dubai in UAE.

The game was finished in just 21.2 overs with Australia needing just 38 balls to seal the deal after Bangladesh were shot out for 73 in 15 overs. In doing so, Australia also boosted their net-run-rate and moved to the second spot of Group 1.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-19, his best bowling and second best for Australia in this format. He was ably supported by fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazzlewood who claimed two wickets apiece.

After Zampa show, Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner cut Bangladesh bowling in surgical fashion to put 58 in just 5 overs. Finch led the way with 20 ball-40 that included two fours and four towering sixes.

He was the first to go when Taskin Ahmed dismissed him before Shoriful got the better of Warner

who made 18. Mitchell Marsh with 5 ball-16 not out completed the inevitable as Australia reached 78-2 in 6.2 overs.

Only three batters of Bangladesh could reach double digit figure with Shamim Patwari making the highest 19. Opener Naim Sheikh scored 17 while captain Mahmudullah Riyad added 16. This was Bangladesh's second lowest total with the lowest 70 came against New Zealand in Kolkata in 2016 T20 World Cup. This was also Mahmudullah and his troops' second total below 100 in this tournament in a row, having shot out for 84 against South Africa in the previous match.

After being sent to bat first, Bangladesh lost the wicket in the first over when Liton Das was bowled out by an express delivery of Mitchell Starc.

But Bangladesh appeared to recover from the jolt with Naim and Soumya Sarkar finding a couple of boundaries in an otherwise a pretty good batting deck. But the rot began then with Soumya dragging one of Josh Hazzlewood onto his wicket and Mushfiqur being trapped leg-before after trying to flick a delivery of Glenn Maxwell.

The Tigers were left to 10-3 in third overs, indicating that the second consecutive total below 100 was on the cards.

Adam Zampa then appeared in the stage, leaving Bangladesh in further trouble with his googly and traditional leg-break.

Amid Zampa's carnage, Shamim Patwari showed a brief show of his big hitting prowess but couldn't continue as he also dug his own graveyard by playing wretched shot. Soon after captain Mahmudullah was dismissed by Starc and his dismissal brought an end to Bangladesh's slim hope to propel the score past 100.








