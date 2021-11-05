Policy support vital for renewable energy development: Experts 



Speakers at a webinar have urged the government to set the renewable energy as a priority sector to scale up its use saying that policy support is instrumental for its development.

"There're huge potentials for renewable energy, especially solar power, for different sectors, including irrigation, and motor vehicle recharging," said Munawar Misbah Moin, Vice President of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA).

The BSREA, a platform of private operators in solar and renewable energy business, organised the seminar titled "Energy Access & Resilience of Bangladesh - Potentials and Challenges" with its president Dipal Barua in the chair.

The organizers said the seminar was arranged in order to send its outcomes to the "Blue Zone", the

window and connector of people to COP26.

Chairman of Bangladesh Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) Mohammad Aladdin and Energypac CEO and director Nurul Aktar also addressed the seminar. BSREA general secretary Data Magfur conducted the event.

Munawar Moin said solar home systems (SHSs) have been the best example of success in renewable energy as it illuminated 6 million homes across the country.

Now solar irrigation, solar chilling systems for rural industry, solar recharging stations for electric vehicles have new potential areas for renewable energy where it could be utilized for climate resiliency, he added. -UNB







