Media report untrue, say Law Minister, Home boss 

The government has trashed the media report that the authorities in Jashore Central Jail executed two murder case convicts in 2017 despite having not exhausted all

appeal options. After following all the judicial proceedings including jail appeal and also the mercy petition filed by the two convicts -- Abdul Mokim and Golam Rasul Zaru, they were hanged, said Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

According to media report, controversy has arisen over the execution of the two as they were hanged before disposal of their appeals which are now pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Abdul Mokim and Golam Rasul Zaru were residents of Durlabpur village under Kumari union in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga district. They were executed on November 16 in 2017 in Jashore Central Jail.

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said that there is no match between the information I have and the reports published in the media which are not true.

The Law Minister made this remark while talking to newsmen at his Secretariat office.

"After the lower court judgement, the High Court (HC) division confirmed their death sentence. They had filed a jail appeal against the judgement and the Appellate Division had upheld the lower court and the HC judgement. The two convicts finally pleaded for presidential clemency. They were finally executed as the President turned down their pleas," the Law Minister added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also said the executions of two Chuadanga death-row convicts in a murder case were carried out following the due rules.

The minister came up with the remark while responding to a query from a journalist at the secretariat over the reported executions of the two convicts before hearing their appeal. "They were executed as per rules. No appeal had remained pending, and there was no violation of our system," he said.

"So far, we know, no such incident occurred. There's a procedure to carry out executions. A death-row convict can file a petition with the High Court against the verdict and if it rejects the appeal the convict can file a petition to the Appellate Division. If the petition is filed from jail then it's a jail appeal. If the jail appeal is denied, then the convict may seek presidential clemency. If it's rejected, then the convict is executed. All these steps were maintained one after another during the execution of the Chuadanga convicts," said the minister.







