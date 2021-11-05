4 killed, 30 injured in poll clash in Narsingdi

Four people, including a woman, died and 30 others were injured in a clash at Alokbali Union Parishad in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila.

The clash took place between two Nekjanpur village Union Parishad Member candidates on Thursday.

Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police Saheb Ali Pathan confirmed the incident to the Daily Observer and said, "Additional police have been deployed in the area. The situation is now under control."

Police and locals said member candidates Ripon

Mollah and Abul Khair's supporters of Alokbali Union clashed over dominance in the area. Amir Hossain,18, Ashraful, 30, Khushu Begum, 35 and another unidentified person were shot dead.

Alokbali Ward No 3 Awami League president Mamun Hasan said, "We have already informed the police about this incident. But the police did not taken necessary actions. These deaths could have been prevented if the police had taken timely action."

Police said, the police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. No complaint was lodged in the incident so far.

Besides, people on both sides were shot and wounded. The injured were admitted to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Most of the injured had bullet pellets removed from their bodies others received first aid.











