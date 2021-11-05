Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda’s Niko Graft Case

Indictment hearing adjourned till Dec 7

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Court Correspondent

Partial hearing on charge framing in the Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and others was held on Thursday.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur
Rahman of the Dhaka 9th Special Judge's Court heard the discharge petition partially in a court room specially built in front of Keraniganj Central Jail.
Thursday was fixed for hearing on charge framing in the case but suddenly the former prime minister Khaleda fell sick. Due to her sickness her lawyer Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder appeared for Khaleda and the charge hearing started. At one stage the lawyer sought time for more hearing in the case. The court allowed the time petition and it was fixed on December 7 for more hearing in the case.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five people, including Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on December 9 in 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for gas exploration and extraction during the BNP rule.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
846 die, 1,057 hurt in road mishaps in two months
Schoolchildren join a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Tigers bow out of T20 WC with crushing defeat
Policy support vital for renewable energy development: Experts 
More than 40 countries pledge to quit coal
Global emissions set to return to pre-Covid levels
Media report untrue, say Law Minister, Home boss 
4 killed, 30 injured in poll clash in Narsingdi


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft