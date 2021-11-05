Indictment hearing adjourned till Dec 7

Partial hearing on charge framing in the Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and others was held on Thursday.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur

Rahman of the Dhaka 9th Special Judge's Court heard the discharge petition partially in a court room specially built in front of Keraniganj Central Jail.

Thursday was fixed for hearing on charge framing in the case but suddenly the former prime minister Khaleda fell sick. Due to her sickness her lawyer Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder appeared for Khaleda and the charge hearing started. At one stage the lawyer sought time for more hearing in the case. The court allowed the time petition and it was fixed on December 7 for more hearing in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five people, including Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on December 9 in 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for gas exploration and extraction during the BNP rule.









