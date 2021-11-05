Protect nature, humans, no 2nd chance: Speakers at COP26

"If the world continues to use fossil fuel energy then we will face a serious catastrophe in future and we must keep in mind that nature does not give us second change, therefore we must introduce nature- friendly activities to protect our planet and other species," said Vivienne Yeda, Director General of the East African Development Bank.

She made this statement at the Panel discussion -Energy Day UK Pavilion Event on "Putting Public Finance on the Right side of History on Thursday.

The event marks the official publication of the joint 'Statement on International Public Support for the clean energy transition' which sets the new standard for Paris aligning international public finance, with signatories committing to end international public support for the unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022 and prioritize support for the clean energy transition.

However, the objective of the event was to stand a chance of limiting global

temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius, governments and multilateral donors must end international public financing for fossil fuels and prioritize their support for the clean energy transition.

The event brought together a group of progressive first movers committed to an ambitious joint statement on this agenda. The event has explored the decisive role public finance can play in accelerating the global energy transition and how different partners-including countries and developing finance institutions-can deliver this ambition

Greg Hands, Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth of the United Kingdom, said countries and institutions around the world are continuing to provide more international public finance for fossil fuels than for clean energy every year, which will lock in emissions for decades and put the Paris goal of 1.5 degrees Celcius out of reach.

"We must work on providing more finance for clean energy to protect the planet. We need to understand the consequences the world is going to face," he said.

Richard Flirizone, President and CEO of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said that the necessitates are the ending of overseas public financial and promotional support for oil and gas, as well as coal, and the prioritization of clean energy.

Claudia Dobles Camaygo, First Lady of the Republic of Costa Rica, investing in unabated international fossil fuel energy projects entails both social and economic risks, especially through the form of standard assets and creating jobs, strengthening a green recovery from Covid -19.

John Morton said the objective of the event was to stand a chance of limiting global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celcius, governments and multilateral donors must end international public financing for fossil fuels and prioritize their support for the clean energy transition.

Climate Counsellor of the United States said to bring global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celcius, governments and multilateral donors must end international public financing for fossil fuels and prioritize their support for the clean energy transition.

Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs Department of the Treasury, Denmark, said governments and multilateral donors must end international public financing for fossil fuels and prioritize their support for the clean energy transition to limit global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He also noted that to deliver on the Paris Agreement, the global transition to clean power needs to progress four to six times faster than at present.

Referring to the findings of the IPCCAR6, he said those show that, for decarbonisation, pathways to be completed in line with the Paris Agreement and to preserve 1.5 degrees Celsius , the global production and the use of fossil fuels must decrease significantly by 2030.

The event was attended by CVF Special Envoy Md Abul Kalam Azad from Bangladesh, who pressed on power and energy security issues which is a driving force for developing countries like Bangladesh, whose future and remains a key priority in the eighth Five Year Plan. He stated that the government will go on taking major steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply through increased installed generation capacity, an expanded transmission and distribution network, reduced systems loss, increased electricity coverage, a greater share of renewable energy, and a cost-effective cross-border energy trade. The Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan outlines specific measures to position Bangladesh towards a maximized share of renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy storage infrastructure taking advantage of the deflationary price trajectory of domestic renewable electricity generation and storage.











