Climate adaptation cash one tenth of amount needed: UN

GLASGOW, Nov 4: Developing countries need up to 10 times more funding to protect themselves from increasingly ferocious effects of climate change than the world has currently earmarked, the UN said on Thursday.

While the COP26 meeting tries to wrestle down emissions and keep warming within the Paris deal target of 1.5 degrees

Celsius, a new report from United Nations Environment Programme highlights the need to prepare countries for effects that are already starting to be felt.

"Even if we were to turn off the tap on greenhouse gas emissions today, the impacts of climate change would be with us for many decades to come," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. "We need a step-change in adaptation ambition for funding and implementation to significantly reduce damages and losses from climate change. And we need it now."

Slammed by storms, floods and droughts intensified by global warming, the world's poorest nations have put at the heart of the COP26 climate negotiations calls for richer countries to honour a pledge to provide $100 billion annually. -AFP









