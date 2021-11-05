Fuel price hike adversely impacts essentials’ prices

The recent price hike of diesel and kerosene was felt in the city's kitchen markets on Thursday as prices of essential commodities have soared beyond the buying capacity of the common people.

Following freight transport organization's call for suspending operation, public transporters also called strike from Friday protesting the recent price hike of the fuels.

Regarding the matter, Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association general secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah said they have nothing to do other than to decide not to operate vehicles.

He also said the fuel prices have been increased by Tk 15 per liter in one go. This has never happened before in the country's history.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced a 23 per cent rise in the prices of the fuels.

While the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Thursday set a new price for LPG at the consumer level, including VAT at the rate of Tk 4.5 per kg. The price of a 12 kg cylinder has increased from Tk 1,259 to Tk 1,313. The

prices of LPG cylinders have been increased at the same rate by 5 and a half kg, 12 kg, 15 kg, 16 kg, 16 kg, 20 kg, 22 kg, 25 kg, 30 kg, 33 kg, 35 kg and 45 kg.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told the Daily Observer that the increase in diesel, kerosene and LPG prices would increase costs in transport and agriculture. This will have an adverse effect on the overall market situation. As a result people will fall into economic hardship. Ordinary people will be hit harder. This price increase will further increase the misery of the common man.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of all types of rice have remained stable at high prices as the imported rice price has started rising in the market.

However, the price of edible oil has gone up. At the same time, the price of flour has also gone up. Sugar prices have skyrocketed. The price of all these essentials were fixed by the government but it was not implemented.

Traders claim that the reason for the rise in prices of these products is the price fluctuation international market. If the prices of these import-dependent products increase in the international market, its effect will be felt in the local market. Added to this is the cost of transportation. Rising fuel prices have pushed up transport costs across the country and abroad, especially ship and truck fares.

Meanwhile, not only import-dependent products, but all kinds of products are now expensive in the market. Prices of everything from vegetables to spices have gone up.

Beans, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, tomatoes, green peppers have become out of reach of the average buyer for the past few weeks. Despite having adequate supply, there is no good answer as to why the prices of winter vegetables have skyrocketed.

However, after talking to the sellers, it has been learned that the prices of all these items are also increasing as fuel prices are increasing. Buyers complained that this would not have happened if there was a market monitoring system in the country.

Sabuj, a vegetable seller in Jatrabari area, said that a month ago, the price of bean was Tk 120 per kg. This price should have reduced in winter, but it did not rather it is rising.

Another vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital Anwar Hossain, said they have to buy new vegetables at higher prices every day when they go to the wholesale market. "By doing this we retailers are stumbling every day. But there is nothing to do. You have to buy at a higher price and sell at a higher price," he added.

Former caretaker government adviser and prominent economist Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam told the Daily Observer that diesel, kerosene and LPG have to be imported from abroad. In view of the increase in prices in the world market, their prices have also been increased in our country. However, the increase in prices will increase the cost of transportation and production. As a result, commodity prices will go up. Inflation will also rise.







