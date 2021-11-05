12 kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 1,313

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced on Thursday that the price of private operators' liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has been raised to Tk 1,313 for per 12-kg container from Tk 1259 with effect from Thursday at the retail level.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil made this announcement at

a virtual briefing saying that the regulator has to raise the price as the bulk LPG of Saudi contract price (CP) has gone up globally.

"Saudi CP price has gone up to US$850 from the previous price of $550 per metric ton. Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG from Saudi CP," Jalil told the briefing amid presence of other BERC members. As per the announcement, the prices for other quantities of the LPG will also go up in line with the new price. The price of autogas for motor vehicles was also raised to Tk 61.18 from the present price of 58.65 per litre.

However, the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price.

LPG industry insiders said the Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month and it takes 7-10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country. Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East through Saudi CP and market it locally.











