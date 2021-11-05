Transport strike called to protest fuel price hike



A worker fills the fuel tank of a passenger bus with diesel at Dilkusha in the capital on Thursday. According to a government decision to adjust with the international market, the increased price of diesel, from Tk 65 to Tk 80 per litre, came into effect on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Convenor of Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van, Tank Lorry and Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordination Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday. They said in a press release that the government raised the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge from 257 per cent to 300 per cent 'illogically' on November 2 and now it raised the prices of fuel.

"Transport movement had remained suspended for a long time due to Covid pandemic in the last two years. When the transport owners are trying to make a turnaround from their huge losses caused by Covid shutdown, the decision of raising bridge toll and fuel prices was announced." the Council said.

On Wednesday the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 80 per litre from Tk 65 with effect from Thursday at the retail level saying that the petroleum prices have been readjusted against the backdrop of price hike of petroleum on the international market.

Terming the decision

'undesirable,' experts said this will raise the inflation further and increase the cost of living.

"The government could have provided a subsidy to the BPC instead of raising the price," Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue said.

He said 77 per cent people have been financially suffering during the pandemic period, so the government could have provided subsidy to the state-owned BPC. The government last hiked the price of diesel in 2013, and then on April 24 in 2016, it was brought down by 4.4 per cent to Tk 65 a litre, Energy Ministry release said.

The Energy Ministry claimed that the BPC has been incurring a loss of Tk 20 crore per day as it is selling diesel at Tk 13.01 lower per litre and furnace oil at Tk 6.21 per litre, lower than their imported prices.

"In July-September period, the average price of oil shot up about 71 per cent to US$73 per barrel, according to the World Bank's commodities price data. Then in October, it hit $83.7 a barrel," Energy Ministry said, adding that subsequently, many countries, including neighbouring India, are adjusting the prices of the two fuels at regular intervals, said the Energy Ministry in a statement yesterday following the price hike.

For instance, on November 1, the price of diesel in India was Rs 101.56, which is about Tk 124.41, whereas it was Tk 65 in Bangladesh," it added.

Bangladesh consumes 40 lakh tonnes of diesel -- 72 per cent of which is by the transport sector and 20 per cent by the farmers during the boro harvesting season -- and about 1 lakh tonnes of kerosene mainly for cooking, lighting and aviation fuel. CPD Researcher said all these are the fact but the government did not bring down the prices of petroleum locally after oil prices plunged internationally for the pandemic

The ultimate effect of the increased prices of kerosene and diesel will fall on the end users of public transport.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem said in September inflation rose for the third consecutive month to 5.59 per cent.











Bus, truck and covered van owners called an indefinite countrywide strike from Friday in protest against fuel price hike.Convenor of Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van, Tank Lorry and Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordination Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday. They said in a press release that the government raised the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge from 257 per cent to 300 per cent 'illogically' on November 2 and now it raised the prices of fuel."Transport movement had remained suspended for a long time due to Covid pandemic in the last two years. When the transport owners are trying to make a turnaround from their huge losses caused by Covid shutdown, the decision of raising bridge toll and fuel prices was announced." the Council said.On Wednesday the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 80 per litre from Tk 65 with effect from Thursday at the retail level saying that the petroleum prices have been readjusted against the backdrop of price hike of petroleum on the international market.Terming the decision'undesirable,' experts said this will raise the inflation further and increase the cost of living."The government could have provided a subsidy to the BPC instead of raising the price," Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue said.He said 77 per cent people have been financially suffering during the pandemic period, so the government could have provided subsidy to the state-owned BPC. The government last hiked the price of diesel in 2013, and then on April 24 in 2016, it was brought down by 4.4 per cent to Tk 65 a litre, Energy Ministry release said.The Energy Ministry claimed that the BPC has been incurring a loss of Tk 20 crore per day as it is selling diesel at Tk 13.01 lower per litre and furnace oil at Tk 6.21 per litre, lower than their imported prices."In July-September period, the average price of oil shot up about 71 per cent to US$73 per barrel, according to the World Bank's commodities price data. Then in October, it hit $83.7 a barrel," Energy Ministry said, adding that subsequently, many countries, including neighbouring India, are adjusting the prices of the two fuels at regular intervals, said the Energy Ministry in a statement yesterday following the price hike.For instance, on November 1, the price of diesel in India was Rs 101.56, which is about Tk 124.41, whereas it was Tk 65 in Bangladesh," it added.Bangladesh consumes 40 lakh tonnes of diesel -- 72 per cent of which is by the transport sector and 20 per cent by the farmers during the boro harvesting season -- and about 1 lakh tonnes of kerosene mainly for cooking, lighting and aviation fuel. CPD Researcher said all these are the fact but the government did not bring down the prices of petroleum locally after oil prices plunged internationally for the pandemicThe ultimate effect of the increased prices of kerosene and diesel will fall on the end users of public transport.Khondaker Golam Moazzem said in September inflation rose for the third consecutive month to 5.59 per cent.