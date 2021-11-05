Video
C-19: 7 more dead, positivity rate 1.32pc

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 27,887. Some 247 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,570,485.   
Besides, 211 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to
97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,534,300, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.32 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.06 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 18,690 samples.
Among the seven deceased, four were men and three were women. Of them, three died in Dhaka, two in Rangpur, and one each died in Khulna and Sylhet divisions.  The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,851 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,036 were women.
Around 43.1 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 30.2 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected more than 248.9 million people throughout the world.
More than 225 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries


