Grab investment opportunities in BD: Hasina to UK entrepreneurs

LONDON, Nov 4: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday invited British investors to visit Bangladesh and be part of its developmental journey making the best use of the opportunities it is offering for investment.

"Many lucrative sectors are there like energy, renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile, light engineering, agro-processing, blue economy, tourism, knowledge based hi-tech industries and ICT. These sectors look for foreign investment. British

investors can choose any of these and beyond," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating the 'Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnerships' and Roadshow at Churchill Hall, Queen Elizabeth Center here.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in collaboration with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh High Commission in London organised the Summit. BSEC chairman Professor Shibli Rubyat-Ul-Islam programme.

A video titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh' was screened at the programme.

Recorded video speeches of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were played at the summit. British Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt also spoke on the occasion. Sheikh Hasina, who joined the event virtually from her place of residence here, offered exclusive zones where companies from a specific country can invest. "UK investors can take one such zone for themselves."

She also urged the British Bangladeshi people to come to Bangladesh for investing there individually or in partnership.

"People here are used to having rice and curry. You can invest in Bangladesh to build agro-based industries to bring fresh items here," she said.

Hasina assured them of extending her government's all-out support for their safe investment. "If you face any problem, I'm there to support you," she said. Hasina went on saying, "The demographic dividend, and our focus on developing skilled manpower ensures that investors here get skilled human resources at competitive wages. Let me assure you that our government agencies, including the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, all will do their best to ensure a congenial business environment for you." She said they will provide British investors with ample opportunities for the best possible returns on their investments. Quite a few major business organizations are already operating successfully in Bangladesh, she added.

"Thus I would like to welcome more companies to come forward and invest in the capital market of Bangladesh," Hasina said. The Prime Minister said, "Bangladesh and the UK have been enjoying the best of relations since the birth of our new nation in 1971. -UNB.







