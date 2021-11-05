Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:25 AM
Loan defaulters can’t contest in polls: HC

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The loan defaulters cannot have the legal rights to contest in elections, a High Court bench said, adding that law is equally applicable to everyone and there  is no scope to give a wrong interpretation of the law for an individual.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made this remark while hearing a writ petition filed by Mohiuddin Siddique, a candidate for membership at Sonaigachhi Union Parishad (UP) in Sitakunda
upazila of Chattogram.
The election of Sonaigachhi UP is scheduled to be held on November 11.
The HC bench dropped the petition from the cause list which means cancellation of Mohiuddin Siddique's nomination will remain in force.
The petitioner recently filed the writ petition challenging the legality of a decision of the Chattogram District Election Office that on October 25 cancelled his nomination paper for being a loan defaulter.
Lawyer Rezaul Hossain Morshed appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
During the hearing, Advocate Rezaul Hossain Morshed told the court that his client cannot take part in the election and his constitutional rights are being violated.


