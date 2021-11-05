Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB

FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) sponsored in Executive Committee-2021 Reception and Best Reporting Award Ceremony-2021 of Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh (CRAB) held in "Chitrashala Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy", Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Md. Shafiqul Islam, Comissioner, DMP and Md. Khurshid Hossain, Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police attended the ceremony as special guests.
As the honorable guests, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Limited were present at the ceremony.
Mizan Malik, president of Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh (CRAB), presided over the ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB
NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda
BANKING EVENTS
StanChart, IDLC tie up for digital deposit collection
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes
Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way
Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey
Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft