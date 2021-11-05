

FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB

Md. Shafiqul Islam, Comissioner, DMP and Md. Khurshid Hossain, Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police attended the ceremony as special guests.

As the honorable guests, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Limited were present at the ceremony.

