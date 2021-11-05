

NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda

The Bank's Chairman said, since beginning NRBC Bank has been providing state of the art banking services to the customers. He said, NRBC Bank is engaged in various services of the government through maximum utilization of modern technology. He described various activities under Corporate Social Responsibility of the Bank and assured the bank will always stand by the people for their progress and prosperity.

NRBC Bank also started its banking activates at Kalmakanda( Netrokona) on the same day.

Head of Support Services and Branches Division Major Parvez Hossain (Retd), Hatirpul Branch Manager Kabir Hossain, Incharge of Panthapath Sub-branch Md. Mehbub Ashraf and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.





NRBC Bank Limited launched its banking services at Panthapath. On 4 November 2021, Thrusday, Chairman of NRBC Bank Mr. S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated the banking services as Chief Guest. A K M Mostafizur Rahman, Director of the Bank, Omar Faruk Nibir, Director, Mosharaf Grup, Monir Hossain, MD of Fariha Group, Munawar Reza Khan, Executive Director of Manabik Shahajya Sangstha, Salauddin Sollu, Businessman were present on the occasion as Special Guest.The Bank's Chairman said, since beginning NRBC Bank has been providing state of the art banking services to the customers. He said, NRBC Bank is engaged in various services of the government through maximum utilization of modern technology. He described various activities under Corporate Social Responsibility of the Bank and assured the bank will always stand by the people for their progress and prosperity.NRBC Bank also started its banking activates at Kalmakanda( Netrokona) on the same day.Head of Support Services and Branches Division Major Parvez Hossain (Retd), Hatirpul Branch Manager Kabir Hossain, Incharge of Panthapath Sub-branch Md. Mehbub Ashraf and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.