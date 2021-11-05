Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda

NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda

NRBC Bank Limited launched its banking services at Panthapath. On 4 November 2021, Thrusday, Chairman of NRBC Bank Mr. S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated the banking services as Chief Guest. A K M Mostafizur Rahman, Director of the Bank, Omar Faruk Nibir, Director, Mosharaf Grup,  Monir Hossain, MD of Fariha Group, Munawar Reza Khan, Executive Director of Manabik Shahajya Sangstha, Salauddin Sollu, Businessman  were present on the occasion as Special Guest.
The Bank's Chairman said, since beginning NRBC Bank has been providing state of the art banking services to the customers. He said, NRBC Bank is engaged in various services of the government through maximum utilization of modern technology. He described various activities under Corporate Social Responsibility of the Bank and assured the bank will always stand by the people for their progress and prosperity.
NRBC Bank also started its banking activates at Kalmakanda( Netrokona) on the same day.  
Head of Support Services and Branches Division Major Parvez Hossain (Retd), Hatirpul Branch Manager Kabir Hossain, Incharge of Panthapath Sub-branch Md. Mehbub Ashraf and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB
NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda
BANKING EVENTS
StanChart, IDLC tie up for digital deposit collection
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes
Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way
Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey
Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft