BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq along with Dhaka South City Corporation Ward no: 26 Commissioner Hasibur Rahman Manik inaugurating its Lalbagh sub branch at Lalbagh under Dhanmondi Branch recently. High officials and reputed businessman of Lalbagh area are also present on this inauguration ceremony. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with Deputy Managing Director Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Madukhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Md. Shahidul Islam, Madhukhali Pourashabha Mayor Khandaker Morshed Rahman, high officials and invited guests, inaugurating its 378th branch at Madukhali in Faridpur on Thursday. photo: BankPubali Bank Deputy General Manager (DGM) Lotifur Rahman along with DGM and Head of branch of Cumilla main branch A. K. M. Mashud, other high officials and local elites, inaugurating its 485th branch at Brahmanpara, Cumilla recently. photo: Bank