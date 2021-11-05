Video
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Nov 4: Gold prices gained on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased after the Federal Reserve announced a widely anticipated tapering of its monthly bond purchases and indicated it would be patient on raising interest rates.
Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,777.40 per ounce by 1036 GMT after tumbling to a three-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.8% to $1,777.20 per ounce.
The Fed stuck with its contention that high inflation would be transitory and not likely to lead to a faster rise in interest rates.
"The Fed was a nothing burger event, in other words it wasn't all that interesting. We'd have liked to see gold significantly out of its trading range after the Fed instead we ended Wednesday just a shade lower than we were pre-announcement," said independent analyst Ross Norman.
Ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy has helped drive gold sharply higher since the financial crisis of the late 2000s, with low interest rates cutting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and inflation fears stoking demand for a hedge.    -Reuters


