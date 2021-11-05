Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Emirates has signed a contract with UAE-based Falcon Aircraft Recycling on a pioneering initiative, where its first retired A380 aircraft will be upcycled and recycled, dramatically reducing the environmental impact of the deconstruction process and drastically reducing landfill waste, says as a press release.
The extensive materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE, the airline's home base, further reducing the project's environmental footprint.
Increasingly, retired aircraft are flown to remote locations and left to languish after being stripped for parts. Traditional salvage and recycling projects focus on recovering only profitable components, thereby leaving behind a substantial portion of the aircraft and materials that go into landfill or sit idle indefinitely for years. Also, many aircraft items can be difficult to recycle or dispose for instance fire retardant fabrics and composite materials.
After completing its last commercial mission, A6-EDA, the first A380 ever delivered to Emirates, was retired from service and brought to the airline's Engineering Centre where Emirates engineers retrieved serviceable components such as engines, landing gears and flight control components. The aircraft was then deregistered and handed over to the Falcon Aircraft Recycling team to begin the process of carefully breaking down the aircraft.
Partnering with Wings Craft, another UAE-based firm that specialises in producing custom furniture and merchandise from aircraft materials, Falcon Aircraft Recycling will design and manufacture unique collectibles and retail items from the materials and parts removed from the aircraft. These items will be launched for sale in phases over the coming months.
A portion of profits from the sale of all items upcycled and recycled from Emirates' first retired A380 will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB
NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda
BANKING EVENTS
StanChart, IDLC tie up for digital deposit collection
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes
Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way
Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey
Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft