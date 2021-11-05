Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The  livelihood  of  the  urban  slum  and  rural  households  in  Bangladesh  was  gradually  recovering  since  it  was severely hit by the first lockdown in April 2020, but the latest lockdown has reversed the recovery trend, according to a survey, conducted jointly-finds the fourth round of the livelihoods survey, a joint initiative of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), and Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).
The fourth round was conducted in August with 4,872 households in rural areas and urban slums. The previous three rounds were conducted in April and June 2020, and March 2021.  
 The survey found that income dropped by 18% in slums and 15% in villages from the levels in March this year, signaling a new reversal in the recovery trend. While majority agreed that the latest lockdown was a good decision, almost half mentioned the livelihoods crisis the lockdown brought for them.
More than two-thirds, mostly poorer people with lower education levels, said that they could not find enough work.  Forty-five per cent of households received some relief during the first lockdown, the rate was only 23% this time.  
 As a result, the livelihoods recovery has reversed, and in August, average income was 23% lower than pre-covid level, with lesser reversal in villages (12% lower than the pre-COVID level) and higher reversal in urban slums (30% lower than pre-covid level).  Ten per cent of those who were employed before the pandemic were still not engaged in any income-generating activities.  
Income and employment uncertainties over 18 months gave rise to several vulnerabilities. Many have switched occupations, often finding whatever they could for survival, creating a risk of shifting to worse jobs. For example, 17%  of  skilled  workers,  e.g.,  electricians,  had  to  take  on  jobs  as  unskilled  workers,  e.g.,  day  labourers.
Outstanding  debt  has  been  increasing  consistently  over  the  pandemic,  from  13%  of  average  yearly  household income just before the pandemic (in February 2020) to 28% in August 2021. Majority of the households are not consuming any meat, milk, or fruit, and per capita food expenditure is still much below the pre-Covid level; for vulnerable populations, especially children, this can have grave long-term consequences. Most likely to avoid the high living cost in cities, 10% of slum dwellers moved back to villages or cheaper cities and have not come back.
All these factors can have a long-term impact on the livelihoods of the affected families.  Of the surveyed households, the within-sample poverty  rate remains 17 percentage points higher than the pre-
COVID level. The situation remains much worse in urban slums where 77% of the surveyed households were poor in terms of daily income, a rate 22 percentage points higher than that of pre-COVID level.  
Rural  and  urban  slum  households  who  were  vulnerable  non-poor  before  COVID-income  above  the  upper poverty line but below the median national income-remains to be the most affected population group; two-thirds of the households in this group were in poverty as of August. These households are identified as the 'new poor' population of Bangladesh.  Based on these findings, an estimated 19.5% of the national population belong to the 'new poor' group as of August, five percentage points higher than the estimated rate in March 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB
NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda
BANKING EVENTS
StanChart, IDLC tie up for digital deposit collection
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes
Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way
Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey
Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft