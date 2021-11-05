Video
US Fed pulls back on stimulus but will be ‘patient’ on rate hikes

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, Nov 4: The Federal Reserve will begin to slow its stimulus bond purchases this month as the US economy makes a solid recovery from the pandemic, but the central bank will be patient before raising interest rates, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.
Amid growing concern about rising prices, Powell stuck to his view that current higher-than-expected inflation levels will come down in the second half of 2022 as the supply bottlenecks are resolved.
The central bank wants to see the labor market in the world's largest economy heal further before increasing the benchmark borrowing rate off zero, he said.
"We think we can be patient," Powell told reporters.
But the Fed was prepared to act if needed, and "if a response is called for, we will not hesitate."
The Fed slashed the benchmark borrowing rate to zero in March 2020 just after the pandemic began on US shores, causing widespread business shutdowns.
It also began buying massive amounts of securities to support the economy and prevent a financial collapse, most recently at a monthly rate of at least $80 billion for Treasury bonds and $40 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.
Those steps coupled with massive federal stimulus programs helped the world's largest economy rebound strongly, with consumers spending freely on cars, houses and other goods in recent months.
But supply bottlenecks and shortages have caused prices to rise, prompting criticism that the Fed has become overly complacent about inflation risks.
As a first step to walk back the stimulus, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that this month it will start reducing the monthly pace of purchases by $10 billion for Treasuries and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities.
The FOMC expects to continue lowering the total by the same amount each month, which means bond purchases would cease by the middle of next year, Powell said.
However, the committee "is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases" if the economic outlook changes, the statement said.    -AFP


