Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

TOKYO, Nov 4: Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% in afternoon trading to 29,729.44. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 2,982.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.5% to 7,428.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.1% to 25,058.95, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% to 3,521.67.
Analysts said the signs from the Fed continued to be dovish, as well as hawkish, reassuring global markets that interest rates weren't going to be raised for some time.
"We got a 'dowkish' Fed move," was the way RaboResearch characterized the message.
But long-term worries about Asian economies remain because of concerns there may be a sixth wave of coronavirus infections, despite growing signs of a return to normal economic activity and a freer flow of people traveling in some nations. Eyes also remain on earnings reports expected from an array of companies in Asia, including Japanese automakers and technology companies.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, both marking their fifth straight gain. The Nasdaq climbed 1%, extending its winning streak to an eighth day. All three indexes set their latest record closing highs.
In a statement, the Fed said it will begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks by $15 billion a month. If that pace is maintained, the Fed could be done winding down its bond purchases as early as June. At that point, the Fed could decide to begin raising its key short-term interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans.
The central bank reserved the right to change the rate at which it reduces the bond purchases, which have been intended to hold down long-term rates and spur borrowing and spending.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB
NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda
BANKING EVENTS
StanChart, IDLC tie up for digital deposit collection
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes
Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way
Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey
Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft