RBI commits to support financial system greening

MUMBAI, Nov 4: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Wednesday its commitment to support the greening of India's financial system. This is an outcome of the RBI joining the central banks and supervisors' Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) in April.

The NGFS has been set up to enable member institutions to learn from and contribute to global efforts on green finance. The RBI said that it would draw up its policies keeping in view its national commitments, priorities and the complexity of India's financial system.

In its statement of commitment, The RBI said that it will explore how climate scenario exercises can be used to identify vulnerabilities in its supervised entities' balance sheets, business models and gaps in their capabilities for measuring and managing climate-related financial risks. It has also promised to integrate climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring and build awareness about climate-related risks among regulated financial institutions. -TNN



