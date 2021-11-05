Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021
African nations call for billions to adapt to climate change

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GLASGOW, Nov 4: Battered by drought, floods and famine they had little part in creating, vulnerable African nations are seeking billions of dollars at COP26 to boost their defences against climate change.
Many view the Glasgow climate summit as the last chance for world leaders to save humanity from its devastating consequences. For wealthy economies, the key aim has been cuts in carbon emissions to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
But for African countries, the biggest issue is finding enough money to help struggling economies to limit emissions but also adapt to the adverse impact of the changing climate. The chairman of the African Union, DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, said Africa could not do it alone.
"As a continent that only contributes three percent of greenhouse gas emissions, Africa cannot be left on its own to manage their increasingly harmful effects," he said at a meeting to accelerate adaptation in Africa on Tuesday.    -AFP


