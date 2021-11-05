

Denmark commits $3.19m for cleaner RMG sector in Bangladesh

The International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) is supporting cleaner production and green growth in the RMG sector towards a sustainable Bangladesh, according to Danish Ambassador to the country Winnie Estrup Petersen, reports fibre2fashion.

"The latest UN IPCC report on climate change has reminded us once again to take climate action now," Petersen was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The Danish and Dutch embassies in Bangladesh and German multinational PUMA are renewing their commitment for a programme to support decarbonisation of the garment sector in Bangladesh, according to a BGMEA statement. Puma is scaling up its efforts to decarbonise its supply chain in Bangladesh through PaCT's advisory services.

PaCT is also expanding its activities through a grant agreement with BGMEA to support strengthening the sector's backward linkages and diversifying products to boost exports, Bangladesh media reported,

"The Bangladesh RMG industry needs to find new ways to conduct business to become more resilient and adapt to shifting global demands," said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan.

The IFC's PaCT program has already delivered impressive results, including 618,779 tonnes of greenhouse avoided in a year, which is equivalent to removing 134,572 passenger vehicles from the road annually, said Tuyen Nguyen, IFC's Asia regional lead for manufacturing advisory. -fibre2fashion (India)







Denmark, through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), recently committed $3.19 million to enhance cleaner production in the Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG) sector.The International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) is supporting cleaner production and green growth in the RMG sector towards a sustainable Bangladesh, according to Danish Ambassador to the country Winnie Estrup Petersen, reports fibre2fashion."The latest UN IPCC report on climate change has reminded us once again to take climate action now," Petersen was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).The Danish and Dutch embassies in Bangladesh and German multinational PUMA are renewing their commitment for a programme to support decarbonisation of the garment sector in Bangladesh, according to a BGMEA statement. Puma is scaling up its efforts to decarbonise its supply chain in Bangladesh through PaCT's advisory services.PaCT is also expanding its activities through a grant agreement with BGMEA to support strengthening the sector's backward linkages and diversifying products to boost exports, Bangladesh media reported,"The Bangladesh RMG industry needs to find new ways to conduct business to become more resilient and adapt to shifting global demands," said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan.The IFC's PaCT program has already delivered impressive results, including 618,779 tonnes of greenhouse avoided in a year, which is equivalent to removing 134,572 passenger vehicles from the road annually, said Tuyen Nguyen, IFC's Asia regional lead for manufacturing advisory. -fibre2fashion (India)