Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Denmark commits $3.19m for cleaner RMG sector in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Business Correspondent

Denmark commits $3.19m for cleaner RMG sector in Bangladesh

Denmark commits $3.19m for cleaner RMG sector in Bangladesh

Denmark, through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), recently committed $3.19 million to enhance cleaner production in the Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG) sector.
The International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) is supporting cleaner production and green growth in the RMG sector towards a sustainable Bangladesh, according to Danish Ambassador to the country Winnie Estrup Petersen, reports fibre2fashion.
"The latest UN IPCC report on climate change has reminded us once again to take climate action now," Petersen was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The Danish and Dutch embassies in Bangladesh and German multinational PUMA are renewing their commitment for a programme to support decarbonisation of the garment sector in Bangladesh, according to a BGMEA statement. Puma is scaling up its efforts to decarbonise its supply chain in Bangladesh through PaCT's advisory services.
PaCT is also expanding its activities through a grant agreement with BGMEA to support strengthening the sector's backward linkages and diversifying products to boost exports, Bangladesh media reported,
"The Bangladesh RMG industry needs to find new ways to conduct business to become more resilient and adapt to shifting global demands," said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan.
The IFC's PaCT program has already delivered impressive results, including 618,779 tonnes of greenhouse avoided in a year, which is equivalent to removing 134,572 passenger vehicles from the road annually, said Tuyen Nguyen, IFC's Asia regional lead for manufacturing advisory.     -fibre2fashion (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL sponsors award ceremony of CRAB
NRBC Bank starts its Banking services at Panthapath and Kalmakanda
BANKING EVENTS
StanChart, IDLC tie up for digital deposit collection
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes
Emirates to reuse retired aircraft in nature friendly way
Latest lockdown severely hit poor’s livelihoods recovery: Survey
Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar


Latest News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
West Indies struggle in chase of 190
Bodies of two Bangladeshis lying at no-man’s-land for 2 days
BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader
We have lacked awareness as a unit: Mahmudullah
Women get empowered under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan
Shakib nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
SC forms 5-member committee to prevent sexual harassment
Govt to cooperate in facilitating potato export: Razzaque
Bus fare hiked on Dhaka-Narayanganj route
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UNHCR urges govts to resolve plight of world’s stateless
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
East China's Wuhu opens its first monorail line
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft