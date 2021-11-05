Video
US dollar continues to rise against taka

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Shamsul Huda

The demand for dollar is increasing with the increased pressure of import of goods in the country and remittance on fall.
Money is losing value against dollar despite injecting dollars into market by Bangladesh Bank few days back.
In the latest interbank currency market, the dollar rose another 10 paisa to Tk85.80 on Thursday (November 4th) but in the open market it sells at higher price.
Although the price has come down a little in the last two-three days, it is still traded at Tk 90 per dollar. Dollar has been rising since the beginning of August and the trend continues to this day.
On the other hand, along with dollar, prices of almost all foreign currencies have risen in the open market. However, in banks, foreign currencies have been stable for two to three days.
Concerned business sources said there are multiple reasons for the rise in the value of the dollar against the Taka.
As per responsible central bank officials, the value of the dollar has been stable for the last two and a half years at around Tk 84.80 at the beginning of August. However, after August 5, dollar price suddenly began to rise. Taka lost 85 paisa against dollar in the first two-and-a-half months since August.
The central bank bought more dollars when the supply of foreign currency was higher. Dollars were sold to banks to keep the market stable. At present, the central bank is selling dollars according to market demand
Bangladesh Bank has sold $790 million in the market from July to September of the current financial year (2021-22). Bank officials say everything had come to a standstill amid Corona situation for nearly one and a half year.
As corona slowed down the situation started to change, import pressure increased as everything was coming to normal. In addition to this, you need extra dollars to pay for import of corona vaccine. They also say that extra dollars are needed to pay for vaccine imports.
Moreover, remittances have been steadily declining for the last three months. Export earnings also didn't significantly increase. Due to these reasons, there has been a shortage of dollar supply compared to the demand in the market. As a result, the value of the dollar has risen and the value of local currency has fallen.
Sirajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said imports of capital equipment and raw materials have increased as the Corona situation is under control.
In contrast, extra dollars are needed to pay off liabilities to increase the value of dollar. However, there are adequate foreign exchange reserves at Bangladesh Bank. It is providing dollars to banks to keep the market stable.
As per the central bank, a total of $7.18 million worth of LCs were opened in August in the second month of the current financial year. In July and August, the number of LC openings increased by 46.70 percent and it is increasing till today.


