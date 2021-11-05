Stocks rise amid thin, but volatile trade

Stocks edged up halting a four-day losing streak on Thursday amid thin but volatile trade that pushed indices up slightly on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

However, the turnover on the DSE hit a fresh six-month low, as most investors were largely reluctant to make fresh investment amid ongoing bearishness.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up by 8.43 points or 0.12 per cent to 6,906, after losing more than 164 points in the past four consecutive days.

Two other indices also inched higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 15.47 points to 2,601 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 1.02 points to 1,462, at the close of the trading.

Turnover, however, dropped to Tk 10.68 billion on the DSE, down 7.50 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.54 billion. It was the lowest single-day transaction since April 29 this year, when turnover was recorded at Tk 9.40 billion.

Losers, however, took a big lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 195 closed lower, 131 higher and 49 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) added 10 points to 20,197 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 5.50 points to close at 12,132.

Of the issues traded, 147 advanced, 95 advanced and 32 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.36 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 342 million.


















