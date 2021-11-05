National saving certificate sales dropped in July-Sept

The net sales of national savings certificates (NSC) dropped by 26.62 per cent or Tk 3,104.17 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year due to the government's budgetary measures to contain high sales of the saving instruments.

The latest National Savings Directorate (NSD) data showed that the net sales of NSCs dropped to Tk 8,558 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from Tk 11,662 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The net sales of NSCs dropped sharply due mainly to the government's move to discourage individuals to purchase NSCs worth above Tk 2 lakh without submitting tax identification number.

More-than-required sales of high-cost NSCs in the fiscal year of 2020-2021 were the main reason for the government's move to tighten the procedure for the sales of the government's borrowing tools.

In FY21, the net sales of NSCs reached Tk 41,959.5 crore against the government's initial target to borrow Tk 20,000 crore through selling NSCs in FY21 and the target was later revised upward to Tk 30,302 crore.

A huge difference in interest rates between the NSCs and the bank deposit products was the major reason for the overwhelming purchase of NSCs in FY21.

Prior to making the TIN number mandatory for purchasing NSCs worth above Tk 2 lakh a must, the government stopped selling five-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra through banks and the Post Office in May 19, 2021.

Under the new rules, the five-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra can only be purchased from Sanchay bureaus, which makes it difficult to purchase the tools as the NSD has only 70 such bureaus across the country.

Due to the policy measures, the net sales of NSCs were much lower in the first three months of FY22 compared with that in the same period of FY21.

In September, the net NSC sales dropped to Tk 2,826 crore after rebounding to Tk 3,629 crore in August from Tk 2,104 crore in the previous month.

BB officials said the tightened rules were the reason for the sharp decline in NSC sales in the July-September period as a large number of NSC-holders did not have TIN or did not want to show such investments in their tax files.

The government in September also reduced the interest rates on national savings certificates and a wage earner development bond for any new investments in NSCs and bond worth above Tk 15 lakh but investments below Tk 15 lakh in the savings schemes enjoy the previous interest rates.

The central bank also reduced banks' commission against the sales of NSCs. The NSD data showed that the savers purchased NSCs worth Tk 26,606 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against encashment or surrender of NSCs worth Tk 18,048.

Besides, the government paid another Tk 8,602 crore to the savers as interest in the period. BB officials said that sales of NSCs in first three months of FY22 were consistent with the government's budgetary target to borrow Tk 32,000 crore by using the instruments.









