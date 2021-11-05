

BD to import 74.5 lakh tonnes of crude, refined oil in ‘22

The approval came from CCEA meeting held on Thursday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would import 16 lakh tonnes of crude oil for this year from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

He also said that BPC under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would import another 58.50 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil also for the current year.







