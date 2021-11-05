Video
Friday, 5 November, 2021, 9:22 AM
City News

DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs

Published : Friday, 5 November, 2021

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in anti-drug drives arrested 141 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am of Thursday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on November 3, a DMP statement said.
In separate anti-drug operations, police arrested drug paddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from the city's different areas.    -BSS


